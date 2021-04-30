UrduPoint.com
Police Muharrar Suspended

Sumaira FH 57 seconds ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 07:00 PM

Police Muharrar suspended

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :A police Muharrar was suspended on charge of demanding Pakoras and cold drink from a visitor in Lundianwala police station.

A police spokesman said om Friday that CPO office received complaint that Muharrar of Lundianwala police station Zameerul Hasan had demanded Pakoras and cold drinks from a citizen who was visiting the police station to see his locked relative.

During inquiry, the allegations were proved true. Therefore, Muharrar Zameerul Hasan was suspended and directed to report to Police Lines.

