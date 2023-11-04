Open Menu

Police Must Stop Harassment Of Legally Resident Afghans

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 04, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Police must stop harassment of legally resident Afghans

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) Peshawar police authorities have taken notice of harassment of legally resident Afghans.

According to detail here on Saturday, the Police officials received complaints of unnecessary harassment of registered Afghan citizens by some officials and the process of evacuation of illegal Afghan refugees is going on, SSP Peshawar Kashif Abbasi told media men.

Some elements are harassing legally resident foreigners under the guise of illegal immigrants, SSP Peshawar said.

Foreigners who have legal documents should not be disturbed, Police officials said.

“If there are complaints related to any police station or police post, strict disciplinary action will be taken,” SSP Peshawar

Kashif Abbasi said, all SPs and SDPOs have been directed to self-monitor in the transfer of foreigners from Punjab to Peshawar and their stay at Transit Center.

As many as 197 foreigners have been sent to Peshawar from eleven different cities, Interior Department official said. These foreigners will be brought to the transit centre of Peshawar, the Interior Department said, adding, “Necessary action and registration will be done at the Transit Center of Peshawar. The official of the Interior and Home Department said that these foreigners would be later on sent to the Torkham border to repatriate them to Afghanistan.

