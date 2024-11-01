Open Menu

Police Nab 10 Outlaws; Recover Stolen Bikes, Drugs

Sumaira FH Published November 01, 2024 | 07:16 PM

Police nab 10 outlaws; recover stolen bikes, drugs

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police apprehended 10 outlaws involved in different criminal activities including bike lifting, selling drugs and possessing illegal weapons recovered drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police apprehended 10 outlaws involved in different criminal activities including bike lifting, selling drugs and possessing illegal weapons recovered drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession.

A police spokesperson told APP, on the directives of Inspector General Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the ICT Police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate crime from the city.

In this regard, the ICT Police Sumbal, Tarnol, Khanna, Lohi Bher and Nilore police stations teams took legal action against accused involved in selling drugs and possessing illegal weapons.

He said police team also arrested four accused namely Bilal Muhammad, Ali Haider, Rehan, Aqib, Muhammad Naveed and Muhammad Qasim and recovered 02 bikes, four 30-bore pistols with ammunition and iron punch from their possession.

Similarly, the Secretariat police station team arrested two accused namely Zinat Ullah and Rahat Ullah and recovered 1547 grams hashish from their possession.

Moreover two absconders were also arrested from various areas of the city during the last 24 hours.

Senior police officer said that the Islamabad Police is actively working to ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property in the Federal capital, emphasizing that no elements will be allowed to disrupt citizens' peace. Protecting the lives, property, and dignity of citizens is the Islamabad Police's top priority.

Citizens are urged to report any suspicious activities to the relevant police station, emergency helpline "Pukar-15" to help make the city crime-free through cooperation between the police and the public.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Police Station Drugs Nasir Ali Haider Criminals From Top

Recent Stories

Govt committed to provide more resources for Baloc ..

Govt committed to provide more resources for Balochistan's development: Ahsan

4 minutes ago
 PM’s visits to Qatar, Saudi Arabia boost economi ..

PM’s visits to Qatar, Saudi Arabia boost economic & bilateral ties: Lawmakers

4 minutes ago
 PFF NC announces completion of Stephen Constantine ..

PFF NC announces completion of Stephen Constantine’s contract

4 minutes ago
 Energy Minister takes important decisions in Sindh ..

Energy Minister takes important decisions in Sindh Coal Authority meeting

4 minutes ago
 Uzair, Taha hit centuries; five-fers by Asghar, Aw ..

Uzair, Taha hit centuries; five-fers by Asghar, Awais and Shahid

4 minutes ago
 Call for immediate clearance of refund claims

Call for immediate clearance of refund claims

4 minutes ago
Pakistan, Qatar stress for enhanced economic partn ..

Pakistan, Qatar stress for enhanced economic partnership

15 minutes ago
 Motorway police organized free medical camp

Motorway police organized free medical camp

15 minutes ago
 Foreign investors taking keen interest in Pakistan ..

Foreign investors taking keen interest in Pakistan for investment: Qaiser Sheikh

15 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia teams to play friendly matc ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia teams to play friendly match

15 minutes ago
 Ensuring efficient screening: Govt decides to inst ..

Ensuring efficient screening: Govt decides to install biometric machines at all ..

14 minutes ago
 IGP releases Rs 750m to support families of 204 po ..

IGP releases Rs 750m to support families of 204 police employees

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan