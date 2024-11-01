Police nab 10 outlaws; recover stolen bikes, drugs

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police apprehended 10 outlaws involved in different criminal activities including bike lifting, selling drugs and possessing illegal weapons recovered drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police apprehended 10 outlaws involved in different criminal activities including bike lifting, selling drugs and possessing illegal weapons recovered drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession.

A police spokesperson told APP, on the directives of Inspector General Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the ICT Police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate crime from the city.

In this regard, the ICT Police Sumbal, Tarnol, Khanna, Lohi Bher and Nilore police stations teams took legal action against accused involved in selling drugs and possessing illegal weapons.

He said police team also arrested four accused namely Bilal Muhammad, Ali Haider, Rehan, Aqib, Muhammad Naveed and Muhammad Qasim and recovered 02 bikes, four 30-bore pistols with ammunition and iron punch from their possession.

Similarly, the Secretariat police station team arrested two accused namely Zinat Ullah and Rahat Ullah and recovered 1547 grams hashish from their possession.

Moreover two absconders were also arrested from various areas of the city during the last 24 hours.

Senior police officer said that the Islamabad Police is actively working to ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property in the Federal capital, emphasizing that no elements will be allowed to disrupt citizens' peace. Protecting the lives, property, and dignity of citizens is the Islamabad Police's top priority.

Citizens are urged to report any suspicious activities to the relevant police station, emergency helpline "Pukar-15" to help make the city crime-free through cooperation between the police and the public.