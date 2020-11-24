Police nab 11 outlaws

(@FahadShabbir)

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Tharparkar police, in its ongoing crackdown against narcotics, arrested 11 drug paddlers from different parts of district on Tuesday and recovered 751 liters raw wine, 1680 packets of Safina-Gutka, 80 grams of hashish and one motorbike from their possession.

According to police, in-charge CIA staff conducted raids in tahsee Nangarparkar and apprehended alleged drug seller Munawar s/o Dahyo Meghwar resident of Kasbo and seized 735 packets of contraband gutka;Jaan Muhammad s/o Bachal Mehar and Gamshad s/o Karu with 420 Safina Gutka; and Ramzan aka Dokro with 80 grams of hashish.

Meanwhile, 5 drug paddlers Partab Kolhee, Vailjee, Chaman, Ravto and Neboo Kolhee were also rounded up with 716 liters of raw wine. The SHO Khanesar police station raided on a wine-factory, nabbed Hatim s/o Bhoongar Nuhri and recovered 35 litre of moonshine. The Diploo police nailed Ibrhaim Sameejo with 252 packets of gutka and a motorbike.