UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Nab 11 Outlaws

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 10:06 PM

Police nab 11 outlaws

Tharparkar police, in its ongoing crackdown against narcotics, arrested 11 drug paddlers from different parts of district on Tuesday and recovered 751 liters raw wine, 1680 packets of Safina-Gutka, 80 grams of hashish and one motorbike from their possession

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Tharparkar police, in its ongoing crackdown against narcotics, arrested 11 drug paddlers from different parts of district on Tuesday and recovered 751 liters raw wine, 1680 packets of Safina-Gutka, 80 grams of hashish and one motorbike from their possession.

According to police, in-charge CIA staff conducted raids in tahsee Nangarparkar and apprehended alleged drug seller Munawar s/o Dahyo Meghwar resident of Kasbo and seized 735 packets of contraband gutka;Jaan Muhammad s/o Bachal Mehar and Gamshad s/o Karu with 420 Safina Gutka; and Ramzan aka Dokro with 80 grams of hashish.

Meanwhile, 5 drug paddlers Partab Kolhee, Vailjee, Chaman, Ravto and Neboo Kolhee were also rounded up with 716 liters of raw wine. The SHO Khanesar police station raided on a wine-factory, nabbed Hatim s/o Bhoongar Nuhri and recovered 35 litre of moonshine. The Diploo police nailed Ibrhaim Sameejo with 252 packets of gutka and a motorbike.

Related Topics

Police Police Station CIA Chaman Mehar Tharparkar From

Recent Stories

World's poorest must not be 'trampled' in coronavi ..

2 minutes ago

UNSC Meeting on Ethiopia Will Take Place Tuesday a ..

2 minutes ago

Afghanistan Conference Participants Call for Stron ..

2 minutes ago

Afghanistan Pledging Conference Participants Conce ..

2 minutes ago

EU to Approve Deal With Moderna to Get 160Mln Dose ..

2 minutes ago

German States Propose Extension of COVID-19 Partia ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.