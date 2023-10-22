Police nab 131 absconders in last week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) The Islamabad Police have reported the arrest of 131 absconders involved in serious crimes over the last week.

The police said that this achievement was a result of the dedicated efforts of the police force and the special tasks assigned to senior officials to capture proclaimed offenders and absconders associated with major criminal activities.

Under the directives of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, various police stations including Aabpara, Secretariat, Kohsar, Margalla, Karachi Company, Golra, Tarnol, Sangjani, Shalimar, Ramna, Shahzad Town, Bani Gala, Koral, Kirpa, Sihala, and Lohi Bher were actively involved in the crackdown.

Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan emphasized the commitment of the Islamabad Capital Police to eliminate crime within the city.

He further assured that individuals engaged in serious crimes and unlawful activities would face strong and decisive action.

The safety and security of the citizens, along with the protection of their property, remain the top priorities of the Islamabad Capital Police.