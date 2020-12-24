Police nab 2 accused for abusing woman

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Kot Addu Police on Thursday arrested two of the five accused, who abused a woman Basti Allah Wali near Head Taunsa Barrage on Wednesday night.

According to the police, the accused barged into house around 12 midnight and raped the woman on gunpoint.

The arrested accused were identified as Asif Watto and Khadim Hussain, while the police were conducting raids for the other three.

The police had got medical examination of the victim from Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Kot Addu.