UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Nab 2 Accused For Abusing Woman

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 05:00 PM

Police nab 2 accused for abusing woman

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Kot Addu Police on Thursday arrested two of the five accused, who abused a woman Basti Allah Wali near Head Taunsa Barrage on Wednesday night.

According to the police, the accused barged into house around 12 midnight and raped the woman on gunpoint.

The arrested accused were identified as Asif Watto and Khadim Hussain, while the police were conducting raids for the other three.

The police had got medical examination of the victim from Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Kot Addu.

Related Topics

Police Kot Addu Women From

Recent Stories

EDA hosts US, UAE officials in discussion on histo ..

4 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Ports makes strong case for continued FD ..

34 minutes ago

Sharjah academy organises lecture on &#039;Sharjah ..

34 minutes ago

HBL Pakistan Super League 2021 local players categ ..

39 minutes ago

Chinese Ambassador Hopes Russia-China Tourist Flow ..

30 seconds ago

Hearing Into Legal Claim of COVID-19 Victims Relat ..

31 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.