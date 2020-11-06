Police nab 2 butchers selling meat of dead animals

The Jamshoro police Friday arrested two butchers for selling meat of dead animals and seized more than 200 kilograms of meat from their possession

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :The Jamshoro police Friday arrested two butchers for selling meat of dead animals and seized more than 200 kilograms of meat from their possession. SHO Kotri Police Station Mushtaq Jatoi informed that two suspects had been arrested from the Liaquat Road for selling the meat of dead animals.

The arrested butchers were identified as Irfan Yousufzai and Maqbool, he added.

He said the police took action on complaints of the citizens.

According to him, the samples of the confiscated meat had been sent to the lab and the FIR would be lodged once the police received the lab report.