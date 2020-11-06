UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Nab 2 Butchers Selling Meat Of Dead Animals

Faizan Hashmi 39 seconds ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 11:11 PM

Police nab 2 butchers selling meat of dead animals

The Jamshoro police Friday arrested two butchers for selling meat of dead animals and seized more than 200 kilograms of meat from their possession

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :The Jamshoro police Friday arrested two butchers for selling meat of dead animals and seized more than 200 kilograms of meat from their possession. SHO Kotri Police Station Mushtaq Jatoi informed that two suspects had been arrested from the Liaquat Road for selling the meat of dead animals.

The arrested butchers were identified as Irfan Yousufzai and Maqbool, he added.

He said the police took action on complaints of the citizens.

According to him, the samples of the confiscated meat had been sent to the lab and the FIR would be lodged once the police received the lab report.

Related Topics

Dead Police Police Station Road Jamshoro Jatoi Kotri FIR From

Recent Stories

Head of Swiss National Council to Visit Kosovo Aft ..

39 seconds ago

COVID-19 claims 3 lives, infects 579 in Sindh : Ch ..

42 seconds ago

Nawaz Sharif architect of lotacracy: Shibli

48 seconds ago

CAS blocks El Haddadi wish to play for Morocco

4 minutes ago

Tennis: Paris Masters ATP results - 1st update

4 minutes ago

French interior minister holds Tunisia talks on Is ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.