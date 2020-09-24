UrduPoint.com
Police Nab 2 Suspects Along With Unlicensed Pistols

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 08:53 PM

Police nab 2 suspects along with unlicensed pistols

Hyderabad Police, Thursday, claimed to arrest two accused and recovered illegal arms and live rounds from their possession

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Hyderabad Police, Thursday, claimed to arrest two accused and recovered illegal arms and live rounds from their possession.

According to the spokesman, on the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police Adeel Hussain Chandio, Hyderabad police have expedited a crackdown against criminals in the district.

Hussainabad Police during patrolling arrested an accused Muhammad Yaseen and recovered one pistol with four bullets from his possession, spokesman said. The Bhittai Nagar Police also arrested a suspect Ubaid Khan and recovered one unlicensed pistol and two live rounds from his possession.

Police have registered cases under section 23-A of Sindh Arms Act against both the accused and started investigation against them. Both the accused would soon be produced before concerned magistrates for getting remand.

More Stories From Pakistan

