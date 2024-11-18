Police Nab 2,285 Outlaws In Rural Zone Over Last 10 Months
Faizan Hashmi Published November 18, 2024 | 08:26 PM
The Islamabad Police rural zone police teams have carried out an extensive crackdown against criminal elements in the federal capital over the past 10 months to maintain peace and security
During this period, the rural zone police teams arrested a total of 2,285 accused involved in various criminal activities and recovered cash and valuables worth over 135 million rupees from their possession, a public relation officer told APP on Monday.
Moreover, 250 accused of 98 criminal gangs were also apprehended.
As part of the ongoing "Nasha Ab Nahi" movement in the federal capital, rural zone police teams arrested 278 drug dealers and seized 10 kilogram of hashish, 10 kilogram of heroin, 1,708-gram ice and 409 liters of liquor from their possession.
Additionally, rural zone police teams also conducted extensive operations against those possessing illegal weapons and recovered 17 rifles, 269 pistols and 999 rounds of ammunition from their possession.
Similarly, 42 cars and bikes were also recovered from vehicle lifters, while 523 absconders and court fugitives were also arrested from various areas of the rural zone during the last 10 months.
DIG Syed Ali Raza emphasized that the Islamabad Police are utilizing all available resources to eliminate drug dealers and criminal elements from the federal capital. DIG also added that those involved in the heinous crimes of drug and liquor trafficking would be brought to justice.
Citizens are urged to report drug peddlers, suspicious individuals, or activities to their respective police stations or the emergency helpline "Pukar-15".
