Police nab 24 dacoits gangs in last three months in Khanewal

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :Khanewal Police arrested 72 dacoits of 24 dangerous gangs and recovered valuables and cash worth Rs 14.7 millions from their possession, during the last three months.

Similarly, 629 outlaws, involved in various other crimes were also arrested during raids including 100 criminals of category A and 529 criminals of category B.

According to DPO Umar Farooq, 236 outlaws carrying illegal weapons were also nabbed.

The police also seized 195 kilogram of charas, seven kilogram of heroine, 27000 liters of wine. Apart from this, 55 gamblers were also punished. Umar Farooq stated that police would continue to conduct raids to punish anti-social elements.