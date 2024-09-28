Police nab 25 criminals, narcotics, weapons seized

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) Islamabad Police apprehended 25 criminals involved in different criminal activities, including drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons in different raids during last 24 hours.

A public relations officer told APP on Saturday that police teams also recovered drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession.

In this regard, the Islamabad Police Aabpara, Sumbal, Tarnol, Sangjani, Industrial Area, Noon, Shams Colony and Koral police station teams took legal action against accused involved in drug peddling, selling liquor and possessing illegal weapons.

Police teams arrested 13 accused involved in drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons and recovered 1,375 gram heroin, 3,500 gram hashish, 110 gram Ice, 10 Liters of liquor, two daggers and five pistols with ammunition from their possession.

Moreover, 12 absconders were also arrested during the last 24 hours.

Inspector General of Police IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, said that the Islamabad Police are actively working to ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property in the Federal capital, emphasizing that no elements will be allowed to disrupt citizens' peace.

Protecting the lives, property, and dignity of citizens is the Islamabad Police's top priority, he added.

Citizens are urged to report any suspicious activities to the relevant police station, emergency helpline "Pukar-15," or the "ICT 15" app to help make the city crime-free through cooperation between the police and the public.