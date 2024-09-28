Open Menu

Police Nab 25 Criminals, Narcotics, Weapons Seized

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 28, 2024 | 08:20 PM

Police nab 25 criminals, narcotics, weapons seized

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) Islamabad Police apprehended 25 criminals involved in different criminal activities, including drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons in different raids during last 24 hours.

A public relations officer told APP on Saturday that police teams also recovered drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession.

In this regard, the Islamabad Police Aabpara, Sumbal, Tarnol, Sangjani, Industrial Area, Noon, Shams Colony and Koral police station teams took legal action against accused involved in drug peddling, selling liquor and possessing illegal weapons.

Police teams arrested 13 accused involved in drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons and recovered 1,375 gram heroin, 3,500 gram hashish, 110 gram Ice, 10 Liters of liquor, two daggers and five pistols with ammunition from their possession.

Moreover, 12 absconders were also arrested during the last 24 hours.

Inspector General of Police IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, said that the Islamabad Police are actively working to ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property in the Federal capital, emphasizing that no elements will be allowed to disrupt citizens' peace.

Protecting the lives, property, and dignity of citizens is the Islamabad Police's top priority, he added.

Citizens are urged to report any suspicious activities to the relevant police station, emergency helpline "Pukar-15," or the "ICT 15" app to help make the city crime-free through cooperation between the police and the public.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Police Station Drugs Nasir Criminals From Top

Recent Stories

Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israe ..

Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israeli attack

3 hours ago
 Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi ..

Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan

8 hours ago
 PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, en ..

PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, entry points blocked

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2024

11 hours ago
 Experts for innovative solutions to Pakistan’s w ..

Experts for innovative solutions to Pakistan’s water crisis

21 hours ago
UHS declares MDCAT 2024 results: Two female studen ..

UHS declares MDCAT 2024 results: Two female students ace with 99.5% marks

1 day ago
 PM Shehbaz urges immediate halt to Gaza atrocities ..

PM Shehbaz urges immediate halt to Gaza atrocities in UN address

1 day ago
 Govt committed to implement e-procurement system: ..

Govt committed to implement e-procurement system: Mujtaba

1 day ago
 Got impressed by husband’s prayers for Junaid Ja ..

Got impressed by husband’s prayers for Junaid Jamshed, says Sana Khan

1 day ago
 PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties

PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties

1 day ago
 Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence

Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan