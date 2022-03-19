UrduPoint.com

Police Nab 26 Professional Beggars

Faizan Hashmi Published March 19, 2022 | 08:56 PM

Police nab 26 professional beggars

The Rawalpindi Police, in its crackdowns on professional beggars, arrested 26 beggars to discourage the menace of begging and avoid risk of road accidents due to jaywalking of tramps

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi Police, in its crackdowns on professional beggars, arrested 26 beggars to discourage the menace of begging and avoid risk of road accidents due to jaywalking of tramps.

The in-charge Anti-Beggars Squad, along with their respective teams, took action against the professional beggars, and detained them in different police stations of Rawalpindi city, said a spokesman of Rawalpindi Police.

Lauding the performance of the anti-beggar squad, Senior Superintendent of Police Operations, Waseem Riaz said the special squad was working hard to overcome the menace of professional begging.

Related Topics

Police Road Rawalpindi

Recent Stories

"The Kashmir Files" nefarious plan to stoke commun ..

"The Kashmir Files" nefarious plan to stoke communal discard in India: Moosvi

12 seconds ago
 RPO Sargodha listens to 44 appeals by cops

RPO Sargodha listens to 44 appeals by cops

14 seconds ago
 681 policewomen complete 13th Lady Recruits Course ..

681 policewomen complete 13th Lady Recruits Course

15 seconds ago
 UN Cooperates With Russian Defense Ministry to Del ..

UN Cooperates With Russian Defense Ministry to Deliver Humanitarian Aid in Ukrai ..

17 seconds ago
 Police conducts search operation In Rawat area

Police conducts search operation In Rawat area

5 minutes ago
 Two shopkeepers booked

Two shopkeepers booked

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>