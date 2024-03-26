Police nab 26 suspects in Kohat

Police here on Tuesday, conducted intelligence-based raids on wanted proclaimed offenders and hideouts of anti-social elements resulting in the arrest of 26 suspected criminals

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Police here on Tuesday, conducted intelligence-based raids on wanted proclaimed offenders and hideouts of anti-social elements resulting in the arrest of 26 suspected criminals.

According to Police, under the supervision of DPO Muhammad Umar Khan, the operation targeted over 80 houses in the population of Billi Tang and its suburbs.

SHO Billi Tang Ayub Janan and Incharge Shadikhel Chowki Khizer Hayat supervised the search and strike operation which involved a heavy contingent of police and elite force.

During the raids, police recovered a significant cache of weapons, including two repeaters, one rifle, three pistols, and dozens of cartridges.

The detained persons have been transferred to Billi Tang police station for investigation.

Cases have been registered against the accused who were caught with weapons.

