ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) The investigators of the Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU) of Police Station Shams Colony on Monday have successfully solved a shopkeeper's murder case by arresting three dacoits.

A shopkeeper has been killed by the attackers during a robbery in PS Shams Colony area.

The Inspector General (IG) of Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi has taken swift action following the incident according to ICT police spokesperson.

Under IG Rizvi's direction, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) police Syed Ali Raza entrusted the HIU team with the task of tracking the case, he said.

He said the HIU has arrested three suspects in connection with the murder of a shopkeeper during a robbery in Shams Colony.

He said the suspects were apprehended as part of a major operation targeting criminal activities in the area.

The arrested individuals are accused of killing the shopkeeper who resisted their robbery attempt, he said.

He said HIU recovered two motorcycles used in the incident, three pistols, and stolen items including cash and important documents from the suspects.

Further investigation has revealed that the accused were involved in numerous other armed robberies, targeting both passers-by and shopkeepers, he added.

He said the suspects were known for using firearms and opening fire on victims who resisted.

He said several cases have been filed against the suspects at Shams Colony Police Station.

DIG Islamabad praised the police team for their efforts, stating, “All legal measures will be taken to ensure the accused are brought to justice,” he added.

DIG Syed Ali Raza emphasized that large-scale operations are being conducted against organized and dynamic criminal gangs to maintain law and order in the city.

