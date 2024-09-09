Police Nab 3 Dacoits In Shopkeeper's Murder Case
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 09, 2024 | 09:08 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) The investigators of the Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU) of Police Station Shams Colony on Monday have successfully solved a shopkeeper's murder case by arresting three dacoits.
According to Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police spokesperson, following the special directions of Inspector General (IG) of Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the ICT Police intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city.
Following these directions, the HIU police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending three wanted members of a snatcher gang.
He said the HIU arrested three suspects in connection with the murder of a shopkeeper brutally killed during a robbery in Shams Colony on resistance. The accused were identified as Usman Ali, Samar and Gul Rehman, he added.
HIU recovered snatched cash, documents, motorbike and weapons used in crime from their possession, he said.
During the preliminary interrogation, the accused confessed to being involved in numerous snatching activities in the premises of Shams Colony police stations, spokesperson said and added several cases have been filed against the suspects at Shams Colony Police Station.
DIG Operations Syed Ali Raza lauded the police team for their efforts, stating, “All legal measures will be taken to ensure the accused are brought to justice.”
DIG directed all senior officials for effective crackdown against the accused involved in criminal activities and ensured the safety of lives and property of citizens on priority.
He said citizens should report any suspicious individual or activity through the emergency helpline “Pucar-15” or via "ICT-15" app.
