Police nab 3 motorcycle-lifter gang members

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Police have three motorcycle-lifter dacoits and recovered 11 motorcycles worth Rs 200,000 from them.

A police spokesperson said on Tuesday that DSP CIA Mehar Muhammad Yousaf, along with his team, conducted raids in different areas of the district and arrested motorcycle-lifters identified as Ali Haider, Amir Sohail and Asad Munir.

However two others -- Haqim Ali and Ghulam Farred -- were still at large.

Police said raids were being carried out to nab the other two motorcycle thieves, who would be arrested soon.