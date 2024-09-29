Police Nab 3 Proclaimed Offenders In Lachi Tehsil
Muhammad Irfan Published September 29, 2024 | 07:30 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Kohat police on Sunday conducted a major operation in Lachi tehsil, arresting three proclaimed offenders wanted in serious cases.
According to police sources, the successful operation, led by SHO Lachi Fazal Muhammad and his team, resulted in the seizure of a Kalashnikov rifle and cartridges.
The arrested individuals, identified as Umeer Khan, Badshah Gul, and Muhammad Kashif, were taken into custody and transferred to Lachi police station for further investigation.
APP/azq/378
