Open Menu

Police Nab 594 POs, 177 Court Absconders In May

Muhammad Irfan Published June 05, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Police nab 594 POs, 177 court absconders in May

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) The district police nabbed 594 proclaimed offenders and 177 court absconders during the month of May.

A police spokesperson said here on Wednesday that 470 cases of illegal weapons were registered, while 464 accused were arrested during the last month.

Police recovered 417 pistols, 24 rifles, 13 guns, 15 Kalashnikovs, and 1109 bullets/cartridges.

During crackdown against drug peddlers, 453 cases were registered while 439 accused were apprehended. Police seized over 61kg hashish, 3.3kg opium, 1.4kg ice heroin, 280 lehan, and 4718 liters liquor.

The district police smashed 10 criminal gangs and arrested their 25 members,in addition to recovering 36 motorcycles, 3 cell phones, and looted booty worth about Rs 4.4 million from their possession.

Related Topics

Police May Criminals From Million Court

Recent Stories

Inflation decreased from 37pc to 11pc, claims Azma ..

Inflation decreased from 37pc to 11pc, claims Azma Bukhari

17 minutes ago
 PM vows to protection of Chinese nationals in Paki ..

PM vows to protection of Chinese nationals in Pakistan

27 minutes ago
 Sarim Burney arrested from Karachi airport

Sarim Burney arrested from Karachi airport

31 minutes ago
 Punjab govt puts ban on production, sale of plasti ..

Punjab govt puts ban on production, sale of plastic bags

2 hours ago
 Babar Azam hopeful for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 trop ..

Babar Azam hopeful for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 trophy

2 hours ago
 Imad Wasim ruled out from national squad in ICC T2 ..

Imad Wasim ruled out from national squad in ICC T20 World Cup 2024 opening match

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 June 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 June 2024

6 hours ago
 SCN raises voice for halting massive deforestation ..

SCN raises voice for halting massive deforestation in KP

15 hours ago
 IHC seeks date to hold local body elections in Isl ..

IHC seeks date to hold local body elections in Islamabad

15 hours ago
 UN rights chief slams Israel over deaths of 500 Pa ..

UN rights chief slams Israel over deaths of 500 Palestinians in occupied West Ba ..

15 hours ago
 India tried to kill its most wanted man on Canadia ..

India tried to kill its most wanted man on Canadian soil too, report reveals

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan