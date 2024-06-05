Police nab 594 POs, 177 court absconders in May

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) The district police nabbed 594 proclaimed offenders and 177 court absconders during the month of May.

A police spokesperson said here on Wednesday that 470 cases of illegal weapons were registered, while 464 accused were arrested during the last month.

Police recovered 417 pistols, 24 rifles, 13 guns, 15 Kalashnikovs, and 1109 bullets/cartridges.

During crackdown against drug peddlers, 453 cases were registered while 439 accused were apprehended. Police seized over 61kg hashish, 3.3kg opium, 1.4kg ice heroin, 280 lehan, and 4718 liters liquor.

The district police smashed 10 criminal gangs and arrested their 25 members,in addition to recovering 36 motorcycles, 3 cell phones, and looted booty worth about Rs 4.4 million from their possession.