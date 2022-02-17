UrduPoint.com

Police Nab 8 Criminals; Recover Drugs, Weapons

Muhammad Irfan Published February 17, 2022 | 08:12 PM

Capital police in a drive against anti-social elements arrested eight outlaws, during last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Capital police in a drive against anti-social elements arrested eight outlaws, during last 24 hours.

A police spokesman on Thursday said following the directions of Inspector General of Police, Islamabad, Muhammad Ahsan Younas, a campaign had been launched in the city to curb the criminal activities under which Koral police team arrested a drug peddler namely Sajjad Mehmood and recovered 1133 gram hashish from his possession.

While Golra police arrested accused Khan Shah and recovered stolen valuable from him.

Aabpara police arrested accused Noor Muhammad and recovered one 30 bore pistol while Sabzi Mandi police arrested two Afghan national namely Jabber Khan and Naeem Khan living illegally.

Khanna police arrested two accused Abdul Rehman and Noman and recovered one 30 bore pistol and 10 liters alcohol from their possession.

Police registered separate cases and started investigation.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the police performance and issued directed to intensify the crackdown in the city.

>