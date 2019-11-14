Police nab 8 dacoits: DPO

ABBOTTABAD, Nov 14(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) ::District Police Officer (DPO) Javed Iqbal Thursday said the district police had arrested eight dacoits involved in seven different robberies in the district during one month and recovered huge quantity of stolen items.

Addressing a press conference, he said in one month seven cases of dacoities were reported in jurisdiction of Abbottabad city, Haveilan, Nawanshahr and Mirpur police stations.

He said under the supervision of DSP Circle Havelian police party raided a house and arrested eight dacoits who were gathered there for a robbery.

The police party recovered three pistols from their possession.

Havelian police also registered an FIR against the eight accused and started interrogation. During the initial investigation police recovered the stolen items from the accused.

The DPO said that arrested accused were working in three different gangs and belonged to Abbottabad and Haripur while their crime partners from Punjab would soon be arrested.