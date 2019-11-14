UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Nab 8 Dacoits: DPO

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 07:50 PM

Police nab 8 dacoits: DPO

ABBOTTABAD, Nov 14(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) ::District Police Officer (DPO) Javed Iqbal Thursday said the district police had arrested eight dacoits involved in seven different robberies in the district during one month and recovered huge quantity of stolen items.

Addressing a press conference, he said in one month seven cases of dacoities were reported in jurisdiction of Abbottabad city, Haveilan, Nawanshahr and Mirpur police stations.

He said under the supervision of DSP Circle Havelian police party raided a house and arrested eight dacoits who were gathered there for a robbery.

The police party recovered three pistols from their possession.

Havelian police also registered an FIR against the eight accused and started interrogation. During the initial investigation police recovered the stolen items from the accused.

The DPO said that arrested accused were working in three different gangs and belonged to Abbottabad and Haripur while their crime partners from Punjab would soon be arrested.

Related Topics

Police Abbottabad Punjab Robbery Circle Haripur Mirpur Havelian FIR From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler receives astronauts Hazza Al Mansour ..

11 minutes ago

Egyptian President concludes two-day state visit t ..

11 minutes ago

Mi-38 to make maiden international launch at Dubai ..

26 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed bestows &#039;Order of Zayed&#03 ..

41 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Abdel El Sisi attend launch of ..

56 minutes ago

Smog: Punjab govt announces two holidays in school ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.