Police nab 8 suspects during combing operation

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :The Hyderabad police continued the combing operation in parts of Qasimabad on Sunday night, detaining 6 suspicious persons and impounding 18 motorbikes. The police spokesman informed here Monday that DSP Qasimabad Agha Abdul Majeed Pathan led the combing operation which was carried out in Naseem Nagar, Sehrish Nagar, illegal settlements along the river embankments and some other localities in Qasimabad. The spokesman said the suspects were detained because they lacked the identification documents.

The police also recovered unlicensed weapons from those suspects, he added. Separately, the Jamshoro district police also conducted a similar operation in Kotri SITE area, Afghan camp and Telegraph colony.

The police spokesman informed that more than 100 residential units were searched and that 2 suspicious persons were arrested. He added that the police recovered 2 unlicensed pistols from possession of the detained suspects.