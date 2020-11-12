Police nab a gutka seller

Tharparkar police in ongoing crackdown against the drugs Thursday seized 1575 packets of contraband Gutka and took an accused into custody

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Tharparkar police in ongoing crackdown against the drugs Thursday seized 1575 packets of contraband Gutka and took an accused into custody.

The CIA police on a tip off conducted a raid and caught the alleged drug paddler Sardar s/o Bachayo Bajir resident of Mithi and recovered 1575 safina gutka (GND).

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Act.