Police nab accused of leaking MDCAT test to candidates

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :The City police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested an accused allegedly involved in leaking out the paper of the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) to candidates.

According to Faqirabad police, the 30-year accused had been involved in such incidents before and was part of an organized gang, adding that he was in contact with people who were issuing papers in the examination hall.

The senior police officials were investigating the accused and more arrests were also expected on the identification of the accused.