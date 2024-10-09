Police Nab Chakri Murder Case Proclaimed Offender
Muhammad Irfan Published October 09, 2024 | 07:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) The Chakri Police on Wednesday arrested a proclaimed offender Arslan involved in the murder case.
According to a police spokesman, the accused Arslan along with his accomplices had shot dead Mohammad Bashir due to an old enmity in September 2022.
His two accomplices were already in the custody while the police were making efforts to arrest the rest ones, he added.
Superintendent of Police Saddar Muhammad Nabil Khokhar, while appreciating the Chakri Police, said the police would present concrete evidence against the accused in the court to get him punished for the heinous crime.
APP/mwc-ihn
