UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Nab Drug Peddler With 70 Liter Raw Wine

Muhammad Irfan 26 seconds ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 09:46 PM

Police nab drug peddler with 70 liter raw wine

Tharparkar police, in its crackdown against the narcotic paddlers, raided and seized 70 liters of raw wine and arrested an accused

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Tharparkar police, in its crackdown against the narcotic paddlers, raided and seized 70 liters of raw wine and arrested an accused.

According to police, SHO Islamkot police station Thursday raided an illegal distillery and seized 70 liters of moonshine.

Accused drug paddler, Rajesh Bheel resident of Moolani was taken into custody and case registered against the accused.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Tharparkar

Recent Stories

'Emily in Paris': How we love making fun of the Fr ..

25 seconds ago

Seven shot dead during east Sudan protest: medics

28 seconds ago

Kamala Harris suspends travel after staffer contra ..

34 seconds ago

Pashinyan: Turkey Using Its Military, Pakistani Ar ..

5 minutes ago

Prime Minister stresses quality maintenance at Pan ..

5 minutes ago

African Union official suggests talks with Sahel e ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.