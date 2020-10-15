Police nab drug peddler with 70 liter raw wine

Tharparkar police, in its crackdown against the narcotic paddlers, raided and seized 70 liters of raw wine and arrested an accused

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Tharparkar police, in its crackdown against the narcotic paddlers, raided and seized 70 liters of raw wine and arrested an accused.

According to police, SHO Islamkot police station Thursday raided an illegal distillery and seized 70 liters of moonshine.

Accused drug paddler, Rajesh Bheel resident of Moolani was taken into custody and case registered against the accused.