Police nab drug pusher, gutka recovered

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Tharparkar Police in its continued crackdown against criminals and anti-social elements on Wednesday arrested a drug peddler and recovered 1575 packets of Safina gutka from his possession.

On the instructions of SSP Tharparkar Hassan Sardar Niazi, operations against Narcotics were being carried out in the district.

The Station House Officer (SHO) of Vijoto police station on a secret information raided on illegal-den and arrested accused drug pusher Khalid s/o Muhammad Hassan Nor Zai Pathan resident of Satellite Town Quetta and recovered 1575 packets of safina gutka from his possession and registered a case against him under Narcotics substance control Act.