Police nab drug pushers, recover liquor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KAMALIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) The police here on Tuesday arrested a drug peddlers and recovered liquor 30 liters.

In an operations, a police team headed by ASI, Muhammad Shafiq arrested an outlaw, Allah Rakkha and recovered liquor 14 liters. The team also nabbed criminal, named Zahid and recovered liquor 16 liters from his coustody.

The police registered cases against the accused and started probs.

APP/rak/378