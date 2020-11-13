Police nab eight fireworks dealers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Rawal Division Police in their ongoing operation against lawbreakers conducted raids in different areas and arrested eight fireworks dealers.

According to Rawalpindi Police spokesman, Gungmandi police conducted raids and rounded up seven fireworks dealers namely Javed Mehmood, Shah Rukh Ali, Khalil Akram, Asim, Sajjad, Sikandar alias Chana and Ahmed Abdul besides recovering huge quantity of fireworks items.

Waris Khan police also apprehended a firework dealer, Mubeen Javed for possessing fireworks items.

The spokesman said, on the directive of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, a special grand operation against fireworks dealers was launched here inthe city and police parties arrested the accused from different areas.

He informed that cases have been registered against the dealers.