Police nab extortionist targeting push carts

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) Yousuf Plaza Police Station in District Central apprehended an accused on Monday for extorting push-cart vendors.

According to a spokesman for district Central Police, the accused identified as Salim, also known as Nariyal, was arrested for extorting Rs.

100 daily from push cart vendors.

The arrest occurred in the act near Water Pump, Federal B Area, with Rs. 2000 recovered from the accused's possession.

A case has been filed, and investigations are underway.