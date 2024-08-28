Police nab five illegal arms holders during operation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Police have arrested five illegal arm holders and recovered arm, ammunition from their possession during crackdown here on Wednesday.

According to police spokesman, the Airport Police during course of action held three illegal arm holders identified as Umar Javed, Imran, Ibrahim and confiscated 03 pistols 30 bore from their possession.

Similarly, Wah Cantt police arrested two illegal arm holders namely Shan Ali, Ghulam Abbas and seized 02 pistol 30-bore from their custody.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

Divisional SPs commended police team efforts adding that crackdown will be continued against those carrying illegal weapons.