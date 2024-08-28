Police Nab Five Illegal Arms Holders During Operation
Umer Jamshaid Published August 28, 2024 | 05:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Police have arrested five illegal arm holders and recovered arm, ammunition from their possession during crackdown here on Wednesday.
According to police spokesman, the Airport Police during course of action held three illegal arm holders identified as Umar Javed, Imran, Ibrahim and confiscated 03 pistols 30 bore from their possession.
Similarly, Wah Cantt police arrested two illegal arm holders namely Shan Ali, Ghulam Abbas and seized 02 pistol 30-bore from their custody.
Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.
Divisional SPs commended police team efforts adding that crackdown will be continued against those carrying illegal weapons.
Recent Stories
SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts
Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Experts
Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW)
Increasing judges number to help provide speedy justice: Barrister Malik
DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Nawabshah due to heavy rain
Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, boost economy: Advisor
CM visits coastal districts to review rain situation
Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29
Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to condole his brother's death
Health secretary orders comprehensive review of teaching hospitals
Power minister forms committee to convert imported coal IPPs on Thar coal
PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup
More Stories From Pakistan
-
MoHR holds panel discussion on 'Fostering tolerance and Inclusivity'1 hour ago
-
Development of mega Gwadar project to end economic stagnation in areas: Governor1 hour ago
-
DC Jhal Magsi visits Govt Boys Higher Secondary School Gandawa1 hour ago
-
Qasim Naveed Qamar appoints as focal person for rain emergency in Tando Muhammad Khan1 hour ago
-
Pre-arrest bail application of CM KP accepted2 hours ago
-
KPK governor advocates use of local resources for energy generation2 hours ago
-
2 criminals arrested in injured condition2 hours ago
-
Govt to begin privatization of DISCOs by April 2025: Minister2 hours ago
-
SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts2 hours ago
-
Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Experts2 hours ago
-
Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW)2 hours ago
-
Increasing judges number to help provide speedy justice: Barrister Malik2 hours ago