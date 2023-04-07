Close
Police Nab Gang Involved In Snatching Valuables At Gunpoint

Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2023 | 03:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :The Peshawar Police on Friday nabbed a dangerous gang allegedly involved in snatching valuables from citizens at gunpoint.

According to the police spokesman, Muhammad Ashfaq, SHO of Cantt Division, Hayatabad Police Station, and his team in a successful operation arrested six suspects of the gang identified as Salman, Sajid Shah, Abu Bakr, Fazal Rabi, Asad and Aftab. 36 mobile phones, more than Rs. 0.1 million cash and three motorcycles were also recovered from their possession.

Briefing the media on the occasion, SP Cantt Division Waqas Rafiq said the gang was involved in various street crimes, including snatching mobile phones, cash, motorcycles and other valuables from pedestrians in Hayatabad, a posh and residential area of Peshawar, and in some cases shot and killed people as well.

He informed that the gang used to scrap stolen motorcycles and sell them in parts as well as smuggled stolen mobile phones to Afghanistan. During the initial investigation, the arrested accused admitted their involvement in several robberies, SP Cantt Waqas added.

The owners of stolen mobile phones and stolen bikes would be traced and handed over their belongings, he said.

The SP Cantt assured that the crackdowns would continue to eliminate street crimes from the city.

