Police Nab Murder Suspect In Hassanabdal Shooting
Faizan Hashmi Published March 01, 2025 | 09:10 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) Attock police on Saturday apprehended a murder suspect who allegedly shot dead his friend over a monetary dispute in Hassanabdal. According to sources of police, Muhammad Ehsan, a fish farmer from Sargodha, supplied fish to his friend Muhammad Ajmal Habib, a fish merchant in Hassanabdal, on credit.
However, when Ehsan demanded payment on January 13, Ajmal refused, leading to a heated argument that escalated into violence. Ajmal allegedly shot Ehsan in a fit of rage and fled the scene. Police registered a case under sections 302 and 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code and launched an investigation.
After a thorough search, police tracked down the suspect to his hideout in Mianwali and took him into custody, bringing an end to the manhunt.
APP/nsi/378
Recent Stories
Israel’s attempt to dismantle agency would not resolve Palestinian refugee iss ..
Muslim Council of Elders launches prominent programmes during Ramadan
Pakistan likely to include young layers in squad for T20I series against New Zea ..
Four killed as Cyclone Garance slams into France's Reunion Island
Mustafa Aamir Murder case: Sindh Prosecution expresses dissatisfaction over poli ..
Alam Group of Companies, CND Clean Energy MoU at Solar Pakistan Exhibition
Digital Growth Alliance hosts round table on challenges, opportunities for worki ..
IHC summons Adiala Jail superintendent for not allowing Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi ..
Mohammed Juma Al Naboodah contributes AED 20 million to Fathers’ Endowment cam ..
AAJ Network: Redefining Ramadan with Unmatched Brilliance!
MoFA announces full readiness for Umrah season during Ramadan, reaffirms its com ..
UAE President, VPs receive messages of congratulations from leaders of Arab, Isl ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Former KP Speaker assures resolution of MRI machine issue7 minutes ago
-
Police nab murder suspect in Hassanabdal shooting7 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti to give priority to Balochistan’s backward districts in federal PSDP7 minutes ago
-
Salim Saifullah condoles over death of Hamid Ul Haq7 minutes ago
-
Attock Police arrest man for torturing sister7 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 tackles over 776 emergencies in Feb27 minutes ago
-
Chiniot Police deploy 500 personnel to ensure peace in Ramadan27 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister congratulates nation on arrival of Ramadan27 minutes ago
-
Motorcycle thief busted in Chiniot27 minutes ago
-
Chiniot police seize hashish, liquor, lahan in separate raids27 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler sentenced to 14 years in Chiniot27 minutes ago
-
Awareness session on 'Diabetes, Ramadan, Knowledge, Health' held27 minutes ago