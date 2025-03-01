Police nab murder suspect in Hassanabdal shooting

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) Attock police on Saturday apprehended a murder suspect who allegedly shot dead his friend over a monetary dispute in Hassanabdal. According to sources of police, Muhammad Ehsan, a fish farmer from Sargodha, supplied fish to his friend Muhammad Ajmal Habib, a fish merchant in Hassanabdal, on credit.

However, when Ehsan demanded payment on January 13, Ajmal refused, leading to a heated argument that escalated into violence. Ajmal allegedly shot Ehsan in a fit of rage and fled the scene. Police registered a case under sections 302 and 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code and launched an investigation.

After a thorough search, police tracked down the suspect to his hideout in Mianwali and took him into custody, bringing an end to the manhunt.

