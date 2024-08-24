Police nab notorious dacoit gang active in Bahria Town

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) The Lohi Bher Police apprehended the notorious Shani Kiani gang, that had been operating in Bahria Town and nearby areas.

The gang, known for its involvement in numerous criminal activities, was finally caught after a successful operation led by SHO police station Lohi Bher and head constable Samiullah, a PRO said while talking to APP on Saturday.

Using modern technology and investigative techniques, the police team tracked down the gang's location, police said.

During the operation, the police arrested the two main leaders of the gang, including the gang's chief. Along with the arrests, the police also claimed to recover cash, mobile phones, and weapons that the gang had used in their criminal activities.

The arrest of the Shani Kiani gang is appreciated by civil society and considered a significant success for the Lohi Bher Police, who have been working tirelessly to ensure the safety and security of the residents in Bahria Town and the surrounding areas.