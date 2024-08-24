Open Menu

Police Nab Notorious Dacoit Gang Active In Bahria Town

Muhammad Irfan Published August 24, 2024 | 12:30 PM

Police nab notorious dacoit gang active in Bahria Town

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) The Lohi Bher Police apprehended the notorious Shani Kiani gang, that had been operating in Bahria Town and nearby areas.

The gang, known for its involvement in numerous criminal activities, was finally caught after a successful operation led by SHO police station Lohi Bher and head constable Samiullah, a PRO said while talking to APP on Saturday.

Using modern technology and investigative techniques, the police team tracked down the gang's location, police said.

During the operation, the police arrested the two main leaders of the gang, including the gang's chief. Along with the arrests, the police also claimed to recover cash, mobile phones, and weapons that the gang had used in their criminal activities.

The arrest of the Shani Kiani gang is appreciated by civil society and considered a significant success for the Lohi Bher Police, who have been working tirelessly to ensure the safety and security of the residents in Bahria Town and the surrounding areas.

Related Topics

Police Technology Police Station Mobile Civil Society Criminals

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2024

15 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024

16 hours ago
 Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on retur ..

Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on return from Poland to homeland

1 day ago
 Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam ..

Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)

1 day ago
 GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T- ..

GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T-shirts

1 day ago
 Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in ..

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in Rahim Yar Khan

1 day ago
Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child

Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child

1 day ago
 IHC expresses serious concerns over state institut ..

IHC expresses serious concerns over state institutions’ apathy in Azhar Mashwa ..

1 day ago
 Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape ..

Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case

1 day ago
 Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via speci ..

Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via special flight

2 days ago
 Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast

Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2024

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan