Police Nab Notorious Thief, Recover Two Stolen Motorcycles

Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2025 | 06:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Islamabad Capital Police’s Bhara Kahu team arrested a notorious motorcycle thief and recovered two stolen motorcycles in a successful operation.

A public relations officer told APP that the arrested suspect has been identified as Shan Ali, a key member of an organized gang involved in multiple motorcycle thefts.

He said the police recovered two stolen motorcycles worth hundreds of thousands of rupees from the suspect’s possession.

He said efforts were underway to apprehend the accomplices and facilitators of the arrested suspect.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Islamabad, Muhammad Jawad Tariq, stated that operations against criminals depriving citizens of their valuable assets would continue to ensure public safety.

/APP-rzr-mkz

