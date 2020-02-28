Police nab one suspect of theft in Lakhra Power House

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :The mechanical items worth millions of rupees have been stolen from a warehouse of Lakhra Power House in Jamshoro district.

The Jamshoro police informed on Friday that they had started the investigation and a FIR had also been lodged with 10 suspects nominated for the theft on complaint of a staffer of the power house.

According to the police, the thieves climbed the outer wall on the back side of the power house to commit the crime.

Muhammad Ayub Other, SHO Khanote police station, in whose limits the incident happened, informed that 10 cylinders weighing 25 kilogram each, one each cylinder of 40 kg, 50 kg and 53 kg, were among the material stolen from the site.

He told that the police had rounded up one suspect while the hunt for the others continued.