Police nab Proclaimed offender as he visits Khidmat Markaz

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Police on Tuesday arrested proclaimed offender who had come to Tahafuz Khidmat Markaz to get a character certificate.

According to police spokesman, the man had been wanted in a fraud case by Morgah Police .

The suspect along with his accomplices, had trapped a married woman into another marriage by cheating and

deceiving her.

SP Potohar Talha Wali said that action against wanted criminals will continue.

He added that police are committed to bringing such offenders to justice.