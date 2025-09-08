Open Menu

Police Nab Robbers Seen Looting Woman In Viral Video

Umer Jamshaid Published September 08, 2025 | 06:10 PM

Police nab robbers seen looting woman in viral video

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) Nazimabad Police have arrested two suspects involved in a daylight robbery of a woman travelling in a rickshaw, an incident that was caught on CCTV and widely shared on social media.

According to police officials on Monday, the incident took place on September 4 in Block-4, Nazimabad, where three men looted the woman before fleeing. The suspects were later traced and arrested through CCTV evidence and technical investigation.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Ashraf alias Pappu and Rehman alias Rehmani.

Police said both arrested are habitual criminals with multiple cases registered against them in different stations. Ashraf is also wanted in a police encounter case from Rizvia police station.

During interrogation, the suspects admitted involvement in several robberies and drug peddling. Efforts are underway to arrest their third accomplice Jameel.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is in progress.

Recent Stories

Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan, India cricket players avo ..

Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan, India cricket players avoid talking during net practice

21 minutes ago
 SC four judges decline to attend full court meetin ..

SC four judges decline to attend full court meeting, write letter to CJP Afridi

33 minutes ago
 PITB Showcases Pakistan’s First Automated Fare C ..

PITB Showcases Pakistan’s First Automated Fare Collection & Bus Scheduling Sys ..

2 hours ago
 TECNO Spark 40 Pro Review: Slim, Stylish & Powerfu ..

TECNO Spark 40 Pro Review: Slim, Stylish & Powerful Mid-Range Phone in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Indian comedian Zakir Khan announces break from st ..

Indian comedian Zakir Khan announces break from stage shows

4 hours ago
 Gold prices hit record high in Pakistan amid globa ..

Gold prices hit record high in Pakistan amid global surge

4 hours ago
Pak Navy Day being observed to honour heroes of 19 ..

Pak Navy Day being observed to honour heroes of 1965 war

4 hours ago
 Pakistan Captain Agha dedicates victory to flood v ..

Pakistan Captain Agha dedicates victory to flood victims

4 hours ago
 Punjab’s flood crisis worsens as 4.2 million peo ..

Punjab’s flood crisis worsens as 4.2 million people affected: Azma Bokhari

4 hours ago
 KSE-100 Index hits another historic high, crosses ..

KSE-100 Index hits another historic high, crosses 155,000 points

6 hours ago
 Floods devastate Jalalpur Pirwala after embankment ..

Floods devastate Jalalpur Pirwala after embankment breach

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 September 2025

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan