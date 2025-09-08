Police nab robbers seen looting woman in viral video

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) Nazimabad Police have arrested two suspects involved in a daylight robbery of a woman travelling in a rickshaw, an incident that was caught on CCTV and widely shared on social media.

According to police officials on Monday, the incident took place on September 4 in Block-4, Nazimabad, where three men looted the woman before fleeing. The suspects were later traced and arrested through CCTV evidence and technical investigation.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Ashraf alias Pappu and Rehman alias Rehmani.

Police said both arrested are habitual criminals with multiple cases registered against them in different stations. Ashraf is also wanted in a police encounter case from Rizvia police station.

During interrogation, the suspects admitted involvement in several robberies and drug peddling. Efforts are underway to arrest their third accomplice Jameel.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is in progress.