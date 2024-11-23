Police Nab Seven Drug Dealers During Crackdown
November 23, 2024
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) Police have arrested seven drug dealers and recovered more than five kilograms drugs from their possession on Saturday.
According to a police spokesman, Sadiqabad Police held Umar and recovered 1.4 kg drugs from his possession. Similarly, Naseerabad Police nabbed Irfan and recovered 1.4 kg drugs from his custody.
While, Ratta Amral Police recovered 560 grams of hashish from Shahzeb and 620 grams of hashish was also seized from Raheel.
Additionally, Waris Khan Police recovered 530 grams of hashish from Imran.
Following the operation, Westridge Police recovered 540 grams of hashish from Noman.
During action, Gujjar Khan Police recovered 200 grams of hashish from Irshad.
Police have registered separate cases and further investigation was in progress.
Divisional SPs commended police teams for their swift action said that crackdown will be continued against drug dealers to eradicate the menace of drugs.
