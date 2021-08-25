Police nab smugglers, recover weapons

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Gulgasht police on Wednesday arrested a smuggler and seized weapons from his possession.

A police spokesman said, Gulgasht police led by Station House Officer Bashir Ahmad Hiraj, arrested a weapon smuggler named Abid Khan s/o Jameel Khan from Sewra chowk.

He said they recovered six pistols and 850 bullets recovered from his possession.

Polive registered a case and started investigation.