Police Nab Suspect For Assault On Domestic Worker

Muhammad Irfan Published September 04, 2025 | 08:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Shalimar Police Station arrested a suspect after a video of a domestic worker being assaulted went viral on social media. The victim was allegedly beaten for demanding her salary.

An official told APP on Thursday that the arrested suspect was identified as Omar Hussain.

He said the police registered a case against him and launched further investigation.

DIG Islamabad Muhammad Jawad Tariq said the Capital Police would show zero tolerance in cases of violence against women and children, adding that strict action would be ensured against offenders.

