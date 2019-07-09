Police nab three fireworks dealers in Rawalpindi

Police on Tuesday arrested three fireworks dealers from different areas and recovered huge quantity of fireworks items from their possession

According to Rawalpindi Police spokesman, Gungmandi police conducted a raid in Dingi Khoi area and rounded up Numan besides recovering huge quantity of fireworks items.

Police also netted Kashif from Nankari Bazar area on recovery of fireworks items while another dealer namely Zeeshan was sent behind the bars for possessing huge quantity of fireworks items.

He said, on the directive of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, a special operation against fireworks dealers was launched here in the city and police parties arrested the accused from different areas.

He informed that cases have been registered against the dealers.