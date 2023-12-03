Police nab three suspects involving in assaulting and videotaping

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) Police have successfully apprehended three suspects involved in assaulting and videotaping the torture of an innocent citizen. The arrested individuals have been identified as Ibrahim, Haris, and Abdul Rehman.

According to police spokesman, the accused allegedly subjected the citizen to physical torture while callously recording the ordeal on video. The distressing incident prompted the Sadiqabad police station to register a case against the culprits, leading to the swift arrest of the accused.

SP Rawal Faisal Saleem said the arrested accused will be challaned with concrete evidence.He emphasized a zero-tolerance policy towards violence against any citizen. He asserted that those who instill fear and panic in the community will not escape the clutches of the law. He underscored the commitment of the Rawalpindi Police to ensure the safety and security of citizens and to hold perpetrators accountable for their actions.