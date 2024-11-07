Open Menu

Police Nab Two Dacoit, Recover Looted Valuables

Muhammad Irfan Published November 07, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Police nab two dacoit, recover looted valuables

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Lohi Bhair police team arrested two members of an organized gang wanted in connection with multiple armed robberies targeting citizens across the twin cities, recovering valuable mobile phones, cash, foreign Currency, motorcycles, and weapons with ammunition, on Thursday.

A public relations officer told APP that the Lohi Bhair police team used both technical and human resources to apprehend two members of the robbery gang.

He said the suspects, identified as Jamil Khan and Abdullah. He added the suspects confessed to forcibly taking cash, foreign currency, mobile phones, laptops, and motorcycles from citizens at gunpoint.

Police team also recovered the valuable mobile phones, cash, foreign currency, motorcycles, and weapons with ammunition, from their possession, he added. "The arrested suspects will be prosecuted with solid evidence to ensure they face strict punishment," said DIG Syed Ali Raza.

DIG directed officers to conduct an effective crackdown on criminal elements and take all possible measures to protect citizens' lives and property. He further emphasized that no criminal element will be allowed to disturb the city’s peace.

Citizens are urged to report any suspicious individuals or activities via the emergency helpline “Pucar-15.”

