Open Menu

Police Nab Two Dacoits With Fake ID

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 15, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Police nab two dacoits with fake ID

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) The Shalimar Police Station team has successfully arrested two members of a dacoit gang that was committing robberies and fraud while posing as employees of a sensitive organization.

According to an Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police spokesperson, the operation followed special directives from Inspector General (IG) Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, who had called for an intensified crackdown on criminal elements in the city.

Following on these directions, the Shalimar police team leveraged both technical and human resources to apprehend the two wanted members of a dacoits gang, he said.

He said the arrested individuals, identified as Abdul Waheed and Shahzad Muhammad.

He said that the two accused had been involved in acts of robbery and fraud by pretending to be employees of a sensitive organization for an extended period.

He said they recovered a significant quantity of items, including mobile phones worth lakhs of rupees, cash, wireless sets, and weapons used in the crimes

The accused have revealed that they were involved in several incidents, he added

DIG Syed Ali Raza, commended the police team for their efforts and assured that all legal procedures would be followed to ensure that the accused are duly punished, he added.

DIG also highlighted ongoing large-scale operations against organized and active gangs, he said.

Citizens are encouraged to report any suspicious activity or individuals through the emergency helpline “Pucar-15” or via the “ICT-15” app.

APP-rzr-mkz

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Police Station Mobile Robbery Nasir Criminals All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

7 hours ago
 Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP ..

Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..

21 hours ago
 Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE medi ..

Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts

21 hours ago
 Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, ..

Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments

22 hours ago
 PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by Novemb ..

PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November

23 hours ago
Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobil ..

Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak

23 hours ago
 Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jac ..

Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad

1 day ago
 Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces ..

Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..

1 day ago
 Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility h ..

Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan