Police nab two dacoits with fake ID

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) The Shalimar Police Station team has successfully arrested two members of a dacoit gang that was committing robberies and fraud while posing as employees of a sensitive organization.

According to an Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police spokesperson, the operation followed special directives from Inspector General (IG) Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, who had called for an intensified crackdown on criminal elements in the city.

Following on these directions, the Shalimar police team leveraged both technical and human resources to apprehend the two wanted members of a dacoits gang, he said.

He said the arrested individuals, identified as Abdul Waheed and Shahzad Muhammad.

He said that the two accused had been involved in acts of robbery and fraud by pretending to be employees of a sensitive organization for an extended period.

He said they recovered a significant quantity of items, including mobile phones worth lakhs of rupees, cash, wireless sets, and weapons used in the crimes

The accused have revealed that they were involved in several incidents, he added

DIG Syed Ali Raza, commended the police team for their efforts and assured that all legal procedures would be followed to ensure that the accused are duly punished, he added.

DIG also highlighted ongoing large-scale operations against organized and active gangs, he said.

Citizens are encouraged to report any suspicious activity or individuals through the emergency helpline “Pucar-15” or via the “ICT-15” app.

