Open Menu

Police Nab Two Drug Pushers In Changa Manga

Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2025 | 01:20 PM

Police nab two drug pushers in Changa Manga

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) The police on Monday apprehended two accused for manufacturing liquor in Changa Manga area.

The police under supervision of Station House Officer (SHO), Changa Manga, Bilal Munir arrested Naveed Masih and recovered 120 liters liquor beside unearthing the distillery, the police spokesman said.

The police also arrested an accused namely Tariq and recovered a rifle 8 mm and cartridges from his possession.

He said the district police had launched drive against criminal activities on the directions of District Police Officer (DPO), Muhammad Isa Khan.

APP/zaf/378

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2025

5 hours ago
 Endowment & Society Conference concludes in Abu Dh ..

Endowment & Society Conference concludes in Abu Dhabi

11 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed attends 12th edition of Nad A ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed attends 12th edition of Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament

12 hours ago
 Newcastle end 70-year drought with decisive Caraba ..

Newcastle end 70-year drought with decisive Carabao Cup victory over Liverpool

13 hours ago
 Ayuso seals overall victory for UAE Team Emirates- ..

Ayuso seals overall victory for UAE Team Emirates-XRG at Tirreno-Adriatico

14 hours ago
Drop in temperatures, rainfall expected tomorrow: ..

Drop in temperatures, rainfall expected tomorrow: NCM

16 hours ago
 29 Palestinians martyred in Gaza in 24 hours

29 Palestinians martyred in Gaza in 24 hours

16 hours ago
 World Rowing Federation to organise global events ..

World Rowing Federation to organise global events in UAE

18 hours ago
 UOS, DAVAS Prime form research partnership

UOS, DAVAS Prime form research partnership

18 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders’ envoys to U.S. partici ..

Muslim Council of Elders’ envoys to U.S. participate in community Iftar at Uni ..

19 hours ago
 Iraq seeks to join International Solar Alliance

Iraq seeks to join International Solar Alliance

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan