Police nab two POs among 436 suspects, recover huge cache of arms

SHANGLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) : The district police during search and strike operations against criminals, proclaimed offenders and absconders arrested 436 suspects including two POs and recovered huge cache of arms and ammunition during the month of April.

According to police spokesman, Police and Elite force conducted various joint targeted and strike operations during last month and recovered one AK-47 gun, three rifles, 24 short guns, 23 pistols and 671 cartridges of different bores, while 6.176 kg hashish was also recovered from the arrested suspects.

Meanwhile, different cases were registered against two tenants, two schools' administrations and 3 persons over illegal use of loudspeakers, District Police Officer Malik Ejaz appreciated the police performance and said that search and strike operation would continue against anti-social elements more vigorously till elimination of last criminal.