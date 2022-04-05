UrduPoint.com

Police Nab Two Robbery Suspects, Five Peddlers In Separate Raids

Muhammad Irfan Published April 05, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Police nab two robbery suspects, five peddlers in separate raids

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :The city police here on Tuesday arrested two robbery suspects and five drug peddlers by conducting separate raids in different areas of the district.

Acting a tip off regarding presence of two street criminals at Phase-III, the Hayatabad police arrested two persons allegedly involved in bike snatching and robbery on gunpoint cases. Police also recovered a pistol and a bike from their possessions.

The arrested were identified as Mirdil and Asad who confessed to their crimes.

Meanwhile, one each drug peddlers were arrested by Sarband, AJMS, Chamkani police and two peddlers were arrested by Badhber police during ongoing crackdown against drug trafficking. The arrested were identified as Salman-I, Murad, Baghdad Shah, Salman-II and Shah Zaman.

The cases have been registered in respective police stations while the arrested would be charged to court after completion of discreet investigation.

