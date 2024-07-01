Police Nab Two Suspects Under Women Protection Law
Faizan Hashmi Published July 01, 2024 | 12:00 AM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Attock police on Sunday arrested two suspects under the women protection law, in a swift response to complaints filed by female victims.
According to police sources, the first case involves a victim, Ms Nasir Iqbal, who was allegedly harassed by her neighbour, Dilpazer, at her rented residence in Fatehjang.
The accused is said to have grabbed her and made indecent advances, fleeing when she raised an alarm.
In the second case, Ms Jamshaid Khan reported to Hazro Police that Zeeshan, who had been persistently calling and texting her for a romantic relationship, threatened her at gunpoint when she rejected his advances.
The incident occurred at her parents' house, where Zeeshan had sneaked in.
Police registered separate cases and apprehended both suspects.
APP/nsi/378
