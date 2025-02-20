Police nab two wanted dacoits in Sabzi Mandi jurisdiction

Islamabad Capital Police’s Sabzi Mandi police team successfully arrested two wanted dacoits involved in multiple armed robberies, officials said on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Islamabad Capital Police’s Sabzi Mandi police team successfully arrested two wanted dacoits involved in multiple armed robberies, officials said on Thursday.

A police spokesperson told APP that the arrested suspects, identified as Yaseen and Yasir Hussain, were found in possession of a snatched motorbike and weapons used in their criminal activities.

He said the Sabzi Mandi police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending two wanted members of a snatcher gang. The accused were identified as Yaseen and Yasir Hussain.

Police team also recovered a snatched motorbike and weapons used in crime from their possession, he added. During the preliminary interrogation, the accused confessed to being involved in numerous snatching activities in the twin cities.

Cases were registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

DIG Islamabad Muhammad Jawad Tariq directed all senior officials for effective crackdown against the accused involved in criminal activities and ensured the safety of lives and property of citizens on priority basis.

/APP-rzr-mkz