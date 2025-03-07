Open Menu

Police Nabbed 10 Drug Suppliers

Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2025 | 01:04 AM

Rawalpindi Police during its continued operations against drug dealers in different areas, and arrested 10 suspects and recovered more than 8 kg of hashish

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Rawalpindi Police during its continued operations against drug dealers in different areas, and arrested 10 suspects and recovered more than 8 kg of hashish.

According to the details, Taxila police recovered 1kg,660 grams of hashish from accused Kifayat, RA Bazar police recovered 1 kg,200 grams of hashish from accused Bilal, Sadiqabad police recovered 1 kg,150 grams of hashish from accused Haroon, 510 grams of hashish from accused Munir Jahangir, Naseerabad police recovered 1 kg,50 grams of hashish from accused Ali Khan, Saddar Wah police recovered 600 grams of hashish from accused Sajid, Rawat police recovered 550 grams of hashish from accused Azam, Ratta Amral police recovered 520 grams of hashish from accused Imtiaz, Kahuta police recovered 600 grams of hashish from accused Azam, Gujar Khan police recovered 540 grams of hashish from accused Jamil Akhtar.

The police spokesman said that police have accelerated the crackdown against the drug dealers under the special instructions by CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani. A full-scale crackdown against drug dealers will continue to eradicate the scourge of drugs.

He said that the accused will be challaned in court with solid evidence.

